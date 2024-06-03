Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,628 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Hayward worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $2,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214,991 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000.

Hayward Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,143 shares of company stock worth $2,117,174. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

