Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 923,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK opened at $26.54 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

