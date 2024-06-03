Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $10.61 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $57,923,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 265,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 809.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 247,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,727. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

