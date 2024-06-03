PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,051 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

