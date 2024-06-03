Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 34,990.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,010,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $1,491,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Citigroup lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

