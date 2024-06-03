Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

