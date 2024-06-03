Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $240,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

