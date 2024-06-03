Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

