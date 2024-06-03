Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $205,499,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $93,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 53.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after buying an additional 506,935 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,904,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $140.17 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

