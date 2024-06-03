Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

