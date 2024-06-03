Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.00 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

