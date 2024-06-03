Rathbones Group PLC Buys 427 Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

WPS opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Profile

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

