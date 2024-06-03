Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

