Rathbones Group PLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,329,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 424,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 253,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

