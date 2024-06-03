Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 417 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,347,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.