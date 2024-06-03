iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Holdings Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,369,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.