Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 96,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 13,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,844,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,153 shares of company stock worth $31,072,079 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

