Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

