Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 56,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $232.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

