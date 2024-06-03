Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $183,000 in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684 over the last ninety days.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55. TXO Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

