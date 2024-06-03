Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 118 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $263.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.02 and its 200-day moving average is $252.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

