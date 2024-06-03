Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $221,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $125.00 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,482,523. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

