Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $205,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in BWX Technologies by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $92.13 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

