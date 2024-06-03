Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.99-8.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

ADSK stock opened at $201.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.94.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

