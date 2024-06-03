Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $201.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.29. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

