Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

