Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,641.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,541.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,476.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

