My DeFi Pet Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $605,248.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

