Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $288.86 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and approximately $288.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.70 or 0.05505003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00051863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,707,280,309 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

