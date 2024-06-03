TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $158.56 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00051863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,269,481 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,684,285 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

