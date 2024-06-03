Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Dynex has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,558,551 coins and its circulating supply is 90,561,134 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,545,748.4025266. The last known price of Dynex is 0.51953323 USD and is up 14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,469,962.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.