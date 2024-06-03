The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Allstate by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3,416.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $167.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

