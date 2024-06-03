Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 166 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,663,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

YUM opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

