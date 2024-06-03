Lisk (LSK) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $211.34 million and $7.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

