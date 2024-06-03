Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $250.23 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

