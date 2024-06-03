FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 193.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Snowflake by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.59 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

