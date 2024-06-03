189,775 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

