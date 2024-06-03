FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $240.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $250.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

