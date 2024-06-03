Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.38 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $123.38 million and $4.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.28 or 0.00673629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00120779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00042117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00224150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00062577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00088502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,243,702 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.