Evoke Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

