Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 463.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $101.85 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

