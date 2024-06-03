Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.24 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,420 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.