FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

