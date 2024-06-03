FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

SCS stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

