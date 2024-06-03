FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

