FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,296,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after acquiring an additional 208,966 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $411.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.