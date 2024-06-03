FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 256.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,233 shares of company stock valued at $106,055,266 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.8 %

COIN stock opened at $225.92 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

