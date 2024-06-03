FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $614,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IXC opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.
iShares Global Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
