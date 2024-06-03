FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

