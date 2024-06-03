FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $315.41 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.21.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.